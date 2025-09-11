Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones Targeted In Bomb Threat At Baltimore County Home

Adrienne A. Jones, the Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates issued a statement late on Thursday, Sept. 11, advising that she also received a bomb threat at her home in Baltimore County.

According to Jones, police responded to her property, and it was later determined that the bomb threat was not credible — same as at the DNC.

Jones thanked the police in the aftermath of the threat, for "their immediate and professional response."

"Their vigilance and dedication are deeply appreciated — not only by me — but by the entire community," she said.

"While such threats are violating, we can't let it distract us from the important work that we do," Jones continued. "Tonight, I will take time to care for my family and team and look forward to getting back to work tomorrow."

