A retired Baltimore City police officer is facing one of the hardest fights of his life following a surgical amputation of his right leg, and his daughters are asking for help.

Mark Perzan recently underwent the life-changing surgery after complications related to a long-term infection, prompting his daughter, Brittany Perzan, to launch a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for home renovations, medical equipment and post-surgical care.

“Our dad is a retired Baltimore City police officer and has faced nothing but hard times in the past (three) years,” she wrote. “His life as he knew it is now completely gone.”

Perzan, who previously suffered a stroke and is still waiting for disability benefits three years later, now requires urgent updates to his home — including a bathroom on the main floor, a chair lift, and a ramp, his family said.

“There are ENDLESS things that are going to need to be done to accommodate his new lifestyle,” Brittany Perzan said. “All while trying to keep his mental health strong.”

So far, the campaign has raised more than $3,300 toward a $9,000 goal in just a few days.

“This has been one of the most difficult times for our family,” Brittany wrote. “We feel helpless as we know all we can do is be there for him and try to help guide him.”

Perzan will undergo an additional surgery this week to determine whether doctors were able to fully remove the infection, his daughter said in an update Tuesday. He is also meeting with physical therapy and a prosthetics specialist.

“He’s a retired Baltimore City police officer, so he’s a tough cookie,” she wrote in a tribute shared on social media. “Please pray for his mental health and physical pain to be healed.”

Anyone wishing to support the family can donate to the GoFundMe campaign here.

"After working his entire life as a Baltimore City police officer it's time to hopefully be able to give back to him during this terrible time," the GoFundMe organizer concluded. "Pray for guidance and peace."

