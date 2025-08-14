Partly Cloudy 81°

Mane Event: Baltimore County Horse Hoisted From 10-Foot Pit (Photos)

A daring rescue in Maryland ended with a horse safely back on its feet after it fell nearly 10 feet into a pit Thursday morning, Aug. 14, officials said.

The horse rescue in Baltimore County.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
Zak Failla
Crews were called to the 13300 block of Old Hanover Road in Reisterstown around 7:20 a.m. for a confined space animal rescue, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Fire officials said the horse had been walking over a wooden plank when it gave way, sending the animal into the deep hole.

Photos from the scene show firefighters and technical rescue teams surrounding the pit as the horse lay at the bottom. Specialized lifting straps and a crane were brought in to hoist the animal to safety.

"The horse doesn’t appear to be injured at this time," the department said in its initial update.

Officials said the animal was sedated before being lifted out. Once freed, a veterinarian on scene evaluated the horse’s condition.

The operation drew multiple units, including technical rescue specialists, and required careful rigging to avoid further injury.

