Hookah Lounge Shooting Leaves One Dead, Four Injured In Baltimore County: Police

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Woodlawn Drive in Baltimore County shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, May 2, for reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore County Police.

Inside the Azuz Hookah Lounge, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Three additional victims later showed up at area hospitals — two of whom also had gunshot wounds, police said.

One of the victims, identified as Elijah Lamback, 28, was rushed from the scene to the hospital, where he died on Saturday, May 3, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The investigation remains active. No suspects have been publicly identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore County Police’s Violent Crimes Unit.

