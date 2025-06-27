Man Dies After Being Restrained By Police During Mental Health Crisis In Baltimore: Officials

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is now reviewing the incident, which unfolded around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24, at the intersection of West Franklin Street and North Franklintown Road, officials said.

According to investigators, a man approached a Baltimore Police officer stopped at a traffic light in a marked cruiser. Investigators said the man appeared to be suffering from a mental health crisis and was seen walking into the road multiple times.

“The officer attempted to restrain the man for the man’s own safety,” the IID said. “When other BPD officers arrived on scene, officers placed the man in handcuffs and leg restraints.”

Officers called for emergency medical services, but EMS had not arrived by 10:30 p.m., officials said, and the man became unresponsive. At that point, officers transported the man to the hospital in a police cruiser.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after 3 a.m. on June 25, the IID confirmed.

Anyone with information, cell phone video, or surveillance footage is asked to contact the IID as the investigation remains ongoing.

The name of the unresponsive man is expected to be released within several days, and bodycam footage of the incident will be released during the investigation.

