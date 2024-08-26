Man Dead, Woman, Three Children Injured In Towson Fire

Crews were called shortly after midnight to the 8400 block of Greenway Road in Towson on Aug. 26, where there was a report of an apartment building on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met by flames coming from the second floor of the building, and while battling the blaze, they found the man upstairs.

He was rescued and removed through a window, where paramedics began treated him and rushed him to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead on Monday morning.

According to investigators, a 43-year-old woman and three children were also injured in the fire and hospitalized with undisclosed injuries. The two-alarm blaze was declared under control at around 1 a.m., they added.

The cause of the ire remains under investigation.

