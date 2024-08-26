Partly Cloudy 81°

Man Accused Of Killing Tech CEO In Baltimore Pleads Guilty To Attacking Couple: Prosecutors

The man implicated in the murder of 26-year-old tech CEO Pava LaPere will spend the rest of his life behind bars after admitting to other crimes, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

Jason Dean Billinglsey, now 33, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of attempted murder after holding two people hostage and assaulting them in Baltimore.

"Today’s plea ensures that a dangerous individual will spend the rest of his life behind bars, unable to harm anyone else," State's Attorney Ivan Bates said.

"The horrific acts of false imprisonment, assault, and attempted murder have left a lasting impact on the lives of not only the victims but our city as a whole." 

Billingsley was previously linked to rape and arson claims in connection to the incident.

"This outcome reflects our unwavering commitment to seeking justice for victims and holding violent offenders accountable for their actions," Bates added. 

"Our hearts continue to be with the survivors, and we hope this verdict brings them, their loved ones, and their community some measure of closure and healing.”

Billingsley is scheduled to appear in court later this week in regards to LaPere's murder.

