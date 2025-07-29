‘Locked Out’: ICE Slams Door On Maryland Lawmakers At Detention Center

Four members of the House of Representatives and at least two state senators were among the members of "Team Maryland" who say they were rebuffed as they attempted to inspect the conditions of the facility.

"My Maryland colleagues and I were DENIED ENTRY to the Baltimore ICE detention center—despite following all legal requirements," Congressman Johnny Olszewski stated.

"Congress has a legal right to inspect ICE facilities. Amid reports of inhumane conditions, this refusal is alarming," he continued. "We won’t stop fighting for accountability."

"This visit was part of our collective oversight responsibility to ensure ICE is treating detainees humanely and operating within the bounds of federal law," the lawmakers said.

"We were exercising our legal authority as Members of Congress to inspect the Baltimore federal holding facility, and, if necessary, speak directly with detainees."

"What happened today was yet another example of Donald Trump and his Administration's deliberate, dangerous pattern of preventing congressional oversight and hiding the truth from the American people."

Officials made note that members of Congress, "have the legal right to access federal holding facilities to obtain information and fulfill legislative and oversight responsibilities."

In a video shared by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, the contingent can be seen being met by a locked door at the detainment center, before they held a press briefing outside the building.

"The fact that we were locked out ... literally locked out, despite the welcome sign, shows that they don't want us to know..." he said.

"The Department of Homeland Security, Donald Trump, don't want the American people or people in Maryland to know what is happening behind closed doors at this holding cell, where they are detaining people."

Congressman Kweisi Mfume called the decision to bar the officials from touring the facility "a clear prevention of our constitutional duty to ensure transparency and accountability.

"ICE does not operate above the law and must never be allowed to do so."

Homeland Security officials were quick to take to social media to lambaste the congress members and senators, calling it "a photo op with the violent criminal illegal aliens you are protecting."

"As for visits to detention facilities, requests should be made with sufficient time to prevent interference with the President’s Article II authority to oversee executive department functions—a week is sufficient to ensure no intrusion on the President’s constitutional authority," they posted.

Not content to stop there, they further questioned "how much publicity sanctuary politicians squeeze out of one terrorist and suspected human trafficker?"

"As ICE law enforcement have seen a surge in assaults, disruptions and obstructions to enforcement, including by politicians themselves, any requests to tour processing centers and field offices must be approved by the Secretary of Homeland Security," they added.

"These requests must be part of legitimate congressional oversight activities."

