Kilmar Abrego Garcia Re-Arrested In Maryland, ICE Moves To Deport Him To Uganda

Abrego Garcia, who was reunited with his family over the weekend, months after he was mistakenly deported to a Salvadoran detention facility, is again fighting for his right to stay in the country following his latest detention.

HSI Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that Abrego Garcia was arrested again in Maryland and is being processed for deportation, reportedly to Uganda, where he has no ties, and does not speak the language.

"President Trump is not going to allow this illegal alien, who is an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator to terrorize American citizens any longer," Noem stated.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who has stood behind Abrego Garcia throughout the deportation process, visiting him at CECOT in El Salvador, said that ICE is refusing to cooperate with his lawyers.

"ICE is holding Kilmar Ábrego García and refusing to answer questions from his lawyers — while the Trump Admin continues to spread lies about his case," the senator said. "Instead of spewing unproven allegations on social media, they need to put up or shut up in court."

"(He) must be allowed to defend himself."

A lawyer for Abrego Garcia said that "there was no need for them to take him into ICE detention."

"He was already on electronic monitoring from the US Marshals Service and basically on house arrest," Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg said. "The only reason that they've chosen to take him into detention is to punish him for exercising his constitutional rights."

While the battle for Abrego Garcia's future remains ongoing, Homeland Security officials took to social media to state their case after he was re-arrested.

"Sanctuary politicians and the FAKE news won’t tell you the truth about Kilmar Abrego Garcia—an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, wife beater, child predator and criminal illegal alien," they wrote. "We will."

