Kids Killed, Family Injured In Maryland Crash On Way To SC Trip; Suspect Charged: Uspp

Aaron Levert Croom, of Piedmont, West Virginia, was arrested on Thursday, May22, and charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to the United States Park Police.

He is accused of causing the deadly two-car crash just after 1:40 a.m. on April 18 on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, south of Route 197 that claimed the lives of two young children.

Croom’s vehicle slammed into a van carrying Michael Bradley “Brad” Rollman, his wife Miriam Ruth “Mimy” Rollman, and their four children—Alea, 17, Carson, 13, Allyssa, 11, and Annika, 10—as they were driving to South Carolina for a family trip.

Carson Rollman died at the scene, according to police. His 10-year-old sister, Annika Rollman, was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead a day later from her injuries.

The rest of the family survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

In the days that followed, communities across Pennsylvania and Maryland rallied behind the Rollmans.

A GoFundMe campaign created to support them has raised nearly $100,000, with the money going toward travel, medical bills, and funeral costs.

Carson was a 7th grader at Gehman’s Mennonite School who loved sports, shoes, camping with friends, and making people laugh, according to his family.

Just hours before the crash, he had played in a baseball game. He ended his night in the backseat, enjoying McDonald’s and Dr. Pepper with his dad—his favorite post-game treat, his obituary reads.

Annika, a 4th grader, was the spark plug of the family, they recalled. Her room was always spotless, and she had a deep love for squishy toys, her mom, and her soccer games.

"She was the embodiment of spark and sass, a whirlwind of energy packed into one vibrant 10-year-old," loved ones said.

The Rollman children are survived by their parents, siblings, grandparents, biological family members, classmates, and an extended community that has been shell-shocked by the loss.

The Park Police worked with the US Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation, officials said. No further details have been released about the specific cause or conditions leading to the crash.

