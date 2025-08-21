‘Keep Our Name Out Of Your Mouth’: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Challenges Trump To Walk Baltimore

Moore, who was blasted by Trump from the Oval Office last week after criticizing the use of National Guard troops for municipal policing in Washington, DC, came out swinging Thursday, Aug. 21, in Baltimore and in a letter that doubled as a formal invitation.

“Donald Trump, if you are not willing to walk our communities, keep our name out of your mouth,” Moore said during an event on Thursday. “If you are not willing to understand the pride and beauty of this city and this community, keep our name out of your mouth.”

In a public letter sent to Trump on Thursday, Moore took aim at federal cuts to violence prevention programs, highlighted Maryland’s progress on crime reduction, and invited the president to a public safety walk in Baltimore next month.

“Homicides in Maryland are down statewide by 20 percent since my inauguration two and a half years ago,” Moore wrote. “In the first six months of 2025, the Baltimore Police Department continued to see double-digit reductions in gun violence, including a 22 percent decrease in homicides and a 19 percent decrease in non-fatal shootings from the year before.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also pointed to recent gains in the city, tweeting earlier this month: “As of this morning, homicides are down 24.3 percent and non-fatal shootings are down 19.5 percent.

"The decreases we are seeing as a city are not a coincidence.”

The governor added: “I would like to formally invite you to attend our next public safety walk in September, at a date of your choosing.”

Moore amplified the challenge on social media.

“@POTUS, I heard Baltimore was on your mind,” he posted on X. “We wanted to send you a formal invitation to join @MayorBMScott, @BaltimoreSAO, our local electeds, law enforcement, and community for a public safety walk next month.”

Moore’s public challenge drew fire from Republicans in Annapolis.

“Gov. Wes Moore, in his best Will Smith impression this morning, told the President of the United States, three separate times, to ‘keep (Baltimore’s) name out of your mouth,’ while simultaneously sending him a letter to invite him to the same city,” the Maryland Freedom Caucus said in a statement shared online.

“We are certain the Maryland Democratic Party would rather focus on anything but the $400 million of state taxpayer dollars being spent on a failed race track owned by the city.”

Moore, meanwhile, made it clear he has no plans to back down.

“It’s Baltimore’s time,” the governor said. “If you were willing to actually walk our communities and walk our streets and not just talk about us from your Oval Office, you would see that this is one of the greatest cities in the United States of America.”

