According to police, 26-year-old Demetri Briscoe Jr. was attacked during a physical altercation in the city’s Northeast District early Sunday, June 1, before being driven to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to the 3000 block of Westfield Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, for a report of an armed person.

Officers arrived to find evidence of a crime scene, but no victim.

Shortly afterward, a stabbing victim—identified as Briscoe—showed up at a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives later arrested Karin Redfern, 25, of Baltimore, authorities announced on Thursday, June 5. She has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

Preliminary information revealed Briscoe was stabbed during a physical altercation on Westfield Avenue before being driven to the hospital.

The case remains under active investigation.

Now, as police build their case, loved ones are left trying to make sense of an unimaginable loss.

“Our family is grieving a tragic loss,” wrote CJ Hodges. “This morning, our lives were changed forever. We’re heartbroken to share that our son’s life was tragically taken. There are no words that can describe the pain and shock our family is feeling right now.”

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Tracy L. Cox describes Briscoe, known to family as “Junior,” as a bright light with dreams left unfulfilled.

“At just 26, he had so much life ahead of him, so many dreams left unfulfilled, so much love still to give,” she said. “We want to give him the memorial that reflects the love, kindness, and light he brought into our lives.”

"No family is ever prepared for such a devastating loss, and during this time of unimaginable grief, we are also facing the overwhelming cost of laying Junior to rest," organizers of the GoFundMe continued.

The fundraiser can be found here.

“If you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us,” Cox wrote. “Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.”

