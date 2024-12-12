Justice Served: Trio Sentenced For Murder Of Israeli Wedding Guest In Baltimore

Omarion Anderson, William Clinton, and William Holloman - all of whom were teenagers at the time - learned their fates in court this week for their roles in the deadly attempted robbery on May 3, 2021 that resulted in the death of Efraim Gordon, whose death turned a celebratory visit into a tragic one.

According to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, each has been sentenced to these prison terms:

Anderson : Life, suspending all but 25 years;

: Life, suspending all but 25 years; Clinton : Life, suspending all but 30 years;

: Life, suspending all but 30 years; Holloman: Life, suspending all but 50 years.

The sentences follow a September conviction for their co-defendant, Rasheed Morris, who was sentenced to life with all but 40 years suspended after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.

The killing unfolded in the early morning hours of May 3, 2021, in the 3700 block of Fords Lane in the Park Heights neighborhood, officials said. Surveillance footage showed Gordon arriving at a residence for the wedding celebration and parking his Hyundai Santa Fe.

As he exited his vehicle and approached the home, three men walked past before turning back to confront him.

One suspect brandished a handgun, lunged at Gordon, and fired a single, fatal shot to his torso. The suspects then fled the scene, with two running on foot and a third entering a stolen Lexus SUV parked nearby.

Police arrived at the scene at 12:15 a.m. to find Gordon lying on the front steps of the residence. He was rushed to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation quickly revealed a premeditated crime.

Days before the murder, the group had stolen a burgundy Lexus SUV, which was later used during their flight from the scene.

Surveillance footage and tips from the community allowed police to track the suspects' movements and recover key evidence, prosecutors said, including the firearm used in the shooting.

“This tragedy shook our community to its core,” Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer said. “I want to express my deepest gratitude to the residents who came forward and worked with law enforcement to ensure these individuals were brought to justice.”

The stolen SUV was recovered later that day, with Clinton behind the wheel and his cell phone inside.

Detectives also recovered a shell casing from the murder weapon, which had been discarded under a bush near Bancroft Road along the suspects' escape route.

Investigators determined that Anderson, Clinton, Morris, and Holloman had plotted the robbery hours before the murder.

During the course of the investigation, investigators determined that Anderson met Clinton at a party in Carroll Park on May 2, 2021, when Clinton invited Anderson to come with him to Greenmount Avenue to steal a car.

The men, along with Rasheed Morris and William Holloman, took an MTA bus to Greenmount and 25th Street and used the firearm that police officers later recovered to steal the Burgundy Lexus SUV.

“These sentences represent justice for the victim’s family, our city, and all those affected by the tragic death of Efraim Gordon,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley added.

“We remain committed to working alongside prosecutors and community to remove criminals from our streets and hold individuals accountable for their actions.”

