Jamahl Sutton, of Towson, was killed on Sunday, June 23, when police say he lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle while driving through traffic on the inner loop of the Baltimore Beltway.

Maryland State Police said the 38-year-old was thrown from the bike just before 5 p.m. near Providence Road. Sutton was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

Sutton’s sudden death stunned loved ones across Maryland’s music and creative community, with tributes pouring in for the gifted artist known for sharing his passion, time, and heart.

"You didn’t treat me like just a cousin — you were my big brother in every way that mattered,” one family member wrote. “You always made sure I was good… whether it was something I needed or just wanting to make sure I was happy.”

From paintball games to video game marathons and pickup basketball runs, Sutton’s bond with family ran deep. “I’ll carry our memories and the love you showed me for the rest of my life. I love you forever, Jamahl.”

Another grieving relative called him his “nephew, best friend, road dog,” adding, “Too soon to see you go, but you in God’s hands now.”

Friends said Sutton had just shared a gospel track he was working on in the days before the crash, hoping to collaborate. “Dang, this was rough news,” one friend wrote. “You will be missed, brother.”

“I can’t believe I’ve had to deal with both of you and the loss one day after the other,” another posted. “My heart is breaking… you will be missed so much.”

Sutton’s passion for music was matched by his dedication to those around him — always checking in, always creating, always lifting up others.

