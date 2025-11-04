Jake Paul Calls Baltimore's Gervonta Davis ‘Human Garbage’ After Netflix Fight Called Off

Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix have announced that the fight scheduled for Friday, Nov. 14, at the Kaseya Center in Miami is officially off after Davis was accused in a civil lawsuit reportedly filed by his ex-girlfriend.

Paul (12-7, 7KOs) will still get his primetime match, just not against the Baltimore native.

“Our team has worked closely with all parties to navigate this situation responsibly,” Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, said. “While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025."

"Details regarding a new date, location, Jake’s opponent, and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalized."

Never one to mince words, Paul took to Twitter to blast Davis, calling him "an actual walking human piece of garbage."

"Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots," he said.

"To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man, you support the most vile sin a man can commit."

Paul went on to directly address the allegations against Davis, which include battery, kidnapping, and false imprisonment, among other offenses.

"I didn’t want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account," he continued. "My company champions women. I’m so sorry to everyone involved."

He also apologized to the boxers on the undercard who will miss out on the exposure of the Netflix bout, as well as his team at MVP.

"Sacrificing time with loved ones and kids just for this fool to lose his unintelligent mind again," Paul continued. "It’s scary that devilish men like this can rise to the top of culture and sports, including in positions of power."

"I hope you people moving forward look beyond his fake streetwear pieces 'SWAG' and search for something deeper to be a fan of."

No details about a makeup fight for Netflix have been announced.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.