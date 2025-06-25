"I'm From Baltimore": UMD Star Derik Queen’s Draft Suit Sends Message Loud And Clear (Photos)

Villanova Assistant Coach Ricky Harris shared a video of Queen getting ready for the draft — and his jacket had a special shoutout to his hometown of Baltimore.

The video can be viewed here on Harris' Instagram account.

In the video, Queen can be seen with a stylist before unveiling his very special Draft Day suit.

In dramatic fashion, the camera zooms in on Queen's suit as he showed off the lining, which read, "I'M FROM BALTIMORE."

Queen drew national attention in March when he nailed an iconic game-winning shot to advance the University of Maryland over Colorado State to advance in the March Madness tournament.

Following the game while being interviewed, Queen became an icon in Maryland.

When asked about where his confidence came in knocking down the game-winner, Queen responded simply: "I'm from Baltimore, that's why."

Queen is expected to be a first round pick in Wednesday's draft, possibly sneaking into the Lottery, according to some reports.

The NBA Draft is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. on June 25. It will air on ABC and ESPN.

