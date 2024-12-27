Illegal Weapons Recovered During Shots Fired Investigation In Towson: Police

Baltimore County Police say they responded to Wycombe Way and Glenbarr Court on Wednesday, Dec. 18 after reports of shots fired, leading to five suspects being detained.

A search uncovered two illegal firearms: a ghost gun loaded with 19 rounds in an extended magazine and a stolen gun equipped with a Glock switch, turning it into a fully automatic weapon.

Three suspects are still behind bars, the department announced on Friday, Dec. 27:

Kordell Clark, 19, is being held without bail on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm without a serial number and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Louis Nolan , 19, is also held without bail on similar charges.

, 19, is also held without bail on similar charges. Jamel Jeffries, 18, who was already on home detention, was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant.

All three are locked up at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Baltimore County police say they’ve seized 192 ghost guns this year, a 57 percent jump from 2023’s total of 122 as of Dec. 27.

