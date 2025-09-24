Heavy Police Response Near Towson Hotel Amid Barricade Situation (Developing)

Officers responded shortly before noon on Sept. 24 in the near the Comfort Inn in the 8800 block of Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson, where there were reports of a barricade situation, according to police.

The situation is contained, officials from the Baltimore County Police Department said, but residents should expect a heavy law enforcement presence in the area until it is resolved.

No further details about the barricade, suspect, or possible charges had been released as of midday Wednesday.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.