Heath “Spicy Hellcat” Gorenflo, a beloved local staple behind the bar at Dutch Courage, was seriously injured on June 28 in an accident described by partner Amie Ward as “one of the most freak and metal AF” incidents imaginable.

Following the accident, Gorenflo was left with a broken back, broken right foot, and a 10-inch gash across their head.

Despite the devastating injuries, their sense of humor is intact — and so is the support from Baltimore's punk and service industry communities.

“Heath does not have health insurance and will be out of work for the foreseeable future,” a GoFundMe set up for the drummer says. “We are raising funds to support Heath's ongoing medical care, loss of work, and to ensure they can properly rehabilitate before returning to bartending (at Dutch Courage).”

Gorenflo's recovery may take time, but fans and friends alike are celebrating small wins.

The mohawk will grow back, he promises, and the drum kit has a double bass pedal they can still operate with their left foot after he recovers.

“Heath wants to assure everyone… their spirits are high and ability to crack jokes hasn't waned in the least,” the GoFundMe states.

Ward, who organized the fundraiser, has lived with Gorenflo for the past 2.5 years at their home on Chestnut Avenue in Baltimore, according to the fundraiser.

Ward is a self-described “boss bitch” taking care of my people, and mused in her post that Gorenflo is “of sound mind, not being held captive,” and fully approved the campaign.

“Heath is an anticapitalist anarchist absurdist angel who does not like money but understands the necessity of this measure at this time after seeing the horrifying ER videos they demanded we take,” Ward wrote.

Others have shared their own tributes and memories.

“Heath Gorenflo was a straightedge punk drummer forever, touring the US and playing the club circuit,” wrote "Music & Booze" podcaster Mo Herms, who interviewed him in 2023. “When that lifestyle got old, they figured they'd sling rum & cokes to get by.

"Now they're bartending at Baltimore's Dutch Courage."

Photos shared by Ward and friends show Gorenflo grinning with a bandaged head in a hospital bed, exploring the outdoors with their signature mohawk, and goofing off with their hairless cat, Ovi.

“We are not sure what actual costs will be,” the fundraiser notes, but as of Monday, $17,252 had been raised of a $25,000 goal, with more than 225 donations.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

“Heath is an incredible person,” added Tyler DiMarco. “Please consider helping.”

