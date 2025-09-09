Gunfire, Barricade Chaos Close Multiple Baltimore Streets, Police Say (Developing)

The Baltimore Police Department announced that officers are on scene in the 1000 block of North Arlington Avenue after reports of a shooting and a barricade incident on Tuesday, Sept. 9, around 4:50 p.m.

Police said several streets in the area are closed, and the public is being asked to avoid the neighborhood until further notice.

Photos from the scene show yellow police tape stretched across roadways, blocking off the active investigation.

No further details about injuries, arrests, or the circumstances of the barricade have been released as of Tuesday evening.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

