Gunfire, Barricade Chaos Close Multiple Baltimore Streets, Police Say (Developing)

A shooting and barricade situation brought a Baltimore neighborhood to a standstill Tuesday afternoon, closing multiple streets as police swarmed the scene.

Baltimore police are at the scene of a barricade on Tuesday afternoon.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore Police
Zak Failla
The Baltimore Police Department announced that officers are on scene in the 1000 block of North Arlington Avenue after reports of a shooting and a barricade incident on Tuesday, Sept. 9, around 4:50 p.m.

Police said several streets in the area are closed, and the public is being asked to avoid the neighborhood until further notice.

Photos from the scene show yellow police tape stretched across roadways, blocking off the active investigation.

No further details about injuries, arrests, or the circumstances of the barricade have been released as of Tuesday evening.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

