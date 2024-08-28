Johnnie Teague is facing a first-degree murder charge for his alleged role in the killing of Jibreal Payne, whose death was ruled a homicide over the weekend by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, authorities announced on Wednesday.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, in late January, officers were called to a home in the 400 block of North Clinton Street to assist fire officials with an investigation.

Police say that officers trailed paramedics to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where the teen was later pronounced dead.

Investigators noted that Payne had "appeared to have burn marks on his body," and following an autopsy and extensive probe into his death, it was ruled a homicide on Aug. 23.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, a warrant was issued for Teague's arrest, and on Wednesday, he was arrested by detectives at his home in the 400 block of North Clinton Street without incident.

Teague was taken to the Homicide Unit for a briefing, then to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he is expected to be charged with first-degree murder.

