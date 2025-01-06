Governor Declares State Of Emergency As Maryland Battles Winter Storm

State government were shut down on Monday, Jan. 6, as the storm moves through, bringing hazardous conditions and extreme cold.

Officials urged residents to stay home and avoid travel.

“Keeping Marylanders safe is our top priority,” Moore said. “Please stay off the roads during this storm.

Prepare your home and family and charge your communications devices in case you lose power.”

The National Weather Service forecasts 8-12 inches of snow in some areas, with the heaviest snowfall after midnight Monday.

The storm will also bring dangerous wind chills and icy roads, heightening risks for residents across Maryland, officials cautioned.

“I signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency and have directed the Maryland Department of Emergency Management to coordinate response with the Maryland Department of Transportation, State Police, and all State agencies,” Moore added. “Please—limit travel, listen to local weather updates and stay safe.”

Snowfall started in western Maryland Sunday night, with accumulation rates of two inches per hour in some regions.

The State Highway Administration and Maryland Transportation Authority have pretreated roads, but conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly, and only got worse on Monday..

State and county emergency operations centers have upgraded their activation levels, Moore noted. Emergency responders and utility crews are on standby to address potential outages and other storm-related issues.

Detailed updates on snow and ice totals can be found here.

