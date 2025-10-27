Detectives arrested Gerard Morris in connection with the killing of 42-year-old Eugene Henry, who was found shot on Thursday, Oct. 23, in the 4100 block of Hyden Court, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene around 10:26 a.m. and found Henry suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed him to a local hospital, where he later died.

Shortly after the shooting, police located Morris in the 800 block of Glade Court and took him into custody without incident.

Morris was transported to the Central Booking Intake Center, where he was charged with first-degree murder and handgun violations, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

