City resident Garry Wright, 35, died from his injuries following the shocking shooting involving Gary Brown, a bailiff assigned to the Baltimore City Eastside District Court who has served for one year.

The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Baltimore City Eastside District Court, according to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID).

Authorities say Wright entered the courthouse and, while standing near the door, pulled a handgun from his pocket and pointed it at his own head.

Brown, assigned to security at the entrance, immediately drew his weapon and aimed it at the man. Moments later, both men discharged their firearms.

Wright was wounded during the exchange and transported to a local hospital, where he died the following day, according to the AG's office.

Under Maryland law, bailiffs are classified as special police officers employed by the state.

Surveillance video captured the shooting, and under standard protocol, the footage is expected to be released within 20 business days, pending any necessary delays for witness interviews or technical redactions.

The investigation remains ongoing.

