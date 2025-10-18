From Home Runs to Hail Marys: Rams Take Over Camden Yards Before London Game

This week, the Los Angeles Rams used the Baltimore ballpark for practices ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday.

The Rams, who beat the battered Baltimore Ravens last week 17-3 on the road, opted to stay in the city this week before their overseas flight, rather than travel back to the West Coast only to get back on a plane to London.

According to MLB.com, this is the first time Camden Yards — open since 1992 — hosted a non-baseball sporting event or practice.

In exchange for the Orioles' hospitality? The Rams agreed to re-sod the field in advance of the 2026 season, according to a team spokesperson.

“The guys have done a great job," Rams Coach Sean McVay said to SI. "I've been so impressed. There are so many people that have been instrumental in this being a smooth, fluid trip."

"I'm grateful for all the people behind the scenes that we certainly don't take for granted that have made this really seamless," he added. "Our players have loved being able to be out here."

"The Orioles have been outstanding hosts and we've had a good week of work in."

