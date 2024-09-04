Four Maryland Lottery Players Win Five-Figure Prizes In One Night

Tuesday was a fortuitous night for several Maryland Lottery players who won five-figure prizes playing Bonus Match 5 and Mega Millions tickets across the state.

In all, four tickets with prizes between $10,000 and $50,000 - good for $110,000 total - were sold in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Montgomery, and Prince George's counties.

The winning Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold at Weis Markets on Solomons Road in Edgewater with the winning numbers: 04-13-19-30-31 and a Bonus Ball that was 12.

Winning tickets for Mega Millions were sold at:

Wawa in the 10200 block of Kirksvill Lane in Dunkir ($40,000);

7-Eleven in the 7400 block of Central Avenue in Capitol Heights ($10,000);

Giant in the 18100 block of Village Mart Drive in Olney ($10,000).

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday Sept. 3 were: 12-41-43-52-55 with a Mega Ball of 9 and Megaplier of x4.

In all, Maryland had 38,037 winners of prizes in the Sept. 3 drawing ranging from $2 to $40,000.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

