Fort McHenry Channel Closing To Salvage Hatch From Coal Ship Explosion In Baltimore

Late in the afternoon on Monday, Aug. 18, there was an explosion aboard the 751-foot merchant vessel W-Sapphire as it was leaving Baltimore Harbor with 23 crew members and two pilots on board.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., there was an explosion reported on the coal ship, which was reported in the same stretch of water where the Key Bridge collapsed.

On Wednesday, the Coast Guard said the Channel will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 27 to facilitate the recovery of a massive hatch cover from the water.

The Coast Guard initially set up a 2,000-yard safety zone from the Key Bridge to Brewerton Angle Channel Lighted Buoy “14” and dispatched multiple crews, along with the Baltimore Fire Department and Maryland Natural Resources Police.

"State agencies are responding to the situation near Baltimore Harbor," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said at the time. "My office is in touch with local and federal authorities, and we are closely monitoring the situation."

On Tuesday morning, the Port of Baltimore announced the Fort McHenry Federal Channel remains closed while the Coast Guard determines when it can safely reopen. Vessel arrivals and departures are on hold.

“We are working closely with the Coast Guard and our port partners to monitor the situation. Updates on the status of the channel will be provided as information becomes available,” port officials said.

