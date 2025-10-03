Former Ravens DL Arthur Jones, Brother Of UFC Champ Jon, NFL Star Chandler, Dies At 39

Former defensive tackle Arthur Jones, 39, died suddenly, the team announced Friday.

"We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones' sudden passing," Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta stated. "Arthur's presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others."

"He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic — always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends."

Jones played for the Ravens from 2010 to 2013 and was a key part of the team’s Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

He sacked quarterback Colin Kaepernick just before the infamous blackout at the Superdome and also recovered a fumble in the game.

During his Ravens career, Jones started 20 games. Over his final two seasons in Baltimore, he posted 100 tackles and 8.5 sacks.

After leaving the Ravens, Jones spent three years with the Indianapolis Colts and one season with Washington.

Jones was the older brother of former UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and defensive end Chandler Jones, a four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots.

