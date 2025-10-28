Fair 52°

Former Nurse Michael Cabanalan Arrested For Rape In Maryland

A former nurse is facing rape and other charges following an investigation in Maryland, authorities announced.

Michael Cabanalan

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police
Zak Failla
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit arrested 35-year-old Michael Cabanalan following an investigation into claims that he abused his victim while they were being treated at Sheppard Pratt.

Specifically, Cabanalan was charged with second-degree rape and other sex offenses.

Cabanalan, who was employed as a nurse, is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

No additional details have been released by the department.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Cabanalan has been asked to call detectives at (410) 887-6463.

