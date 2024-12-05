Former Maryland State Employee Pleads Guilty To $63K Insurance Fraud Scheme: AG

Racquel Britt Davis, 51, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to a felony theft scheme in Baltimore County Circuit Court on Dec. 5, according to Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown.

Davis, a former employee of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, filed 18 false insurance claims with AFLAC between October 2017 and September 2020, prosecutors said.

She claimed to have a medical disability that prevented her from working, but investigators found she had never been treated for the conditions she alleged or was medically excused from work for.

To support her claims, Davis submitted forged and altered documents from various physicians, defrauding AFLAC out of $63,898.33, authorities said.

“This case highlights the importance of accountability, particularly for individuals entrusted with public service roles,” Attorney General Brown said.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2025, and will also be required to pay restitution to AFLAC.

Attorney General Brown credited the Maryland Insurance Administration Fraud and Enforcement Unit, as well as Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger, for their collaboration in investigating and prosecuting the case.

