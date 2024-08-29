Former Gilman School Teacher Convicted Of Sexually Abusing, Cyberstalking Boy In Maryland: Feds

Christopher Kenji Bendann, 40, is facing decades in prison in connection to the sexual exploitation of a minor over the course of more than a year.

According to prosecutors, between September 2017 and February 2019, Bendann produced multiple videos of a teen boy engaged in sexually-explicit conduct that were saved to his iCloud.

At the time, the teen was 16 and 17 years old.

Between May and December 2022, prosecutors say that Bendann then cyberstalked the same victim by sending messages to his phone, demanding contact and explicit images of him, and threatening to make public sexually-explicit images if he did not comply.

On the day he was arrested in February last year, Bendann was also found to be in possession of multiple files of child porn on his devices.

Bendann was convicted by a federal jury following a three-day trial of five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography, one count of cyberstalking, and two counts possession of child pornography.

When he is sentenced in January, Bendann faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a max of 30 years for each count of sexual exploitation of a child to produce child pornography.

He also faces 10 years for possession of child pornography and up to five years for cyberstalking.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.