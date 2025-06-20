Partly Cloudy

Former Deputy Jonathan Koritzer Sexually Abused Minor: PD

A former sheriff’s deputy in Maryland is facing serious charges after investigators say he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police
Jonathan Koritzer, 35, was arrested on Friday, June 20, by the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit, according to officials.

Koritzer was employed by the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office at the time of the alleged abuse, officials said. 

He has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor and is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said.

Investigators said the arrest followed reports of an inappropriate relationship between Koritzer and a juvenile. 

No further information about the victim or timeline has been released.

The case remains under investigation by Baltimore County police.

