Jonathan Koritzer, 35, was arrested on Friday, June 20, by the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit, according to officials.

Koritzer was employed by the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office at the time of the alleged abuse, officials said.

He has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor and is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said.

Investigators said the arrest followed reports of an inappropriate relationship between Koritzer and a juvenile.

No further information about the victim or timeline has been released.

The case remains under investigation by Baltimore County police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.