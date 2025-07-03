Fair

Former Bcps Worker Donovan Michaud Accused Of Sex Offenses

A former Baltimore County Public Schools employee is behind bars after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student at a local high school, police announced.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police
Donovan Michaud, 30, was arrested by Baltimore County Crimes Against Children detectives following reports that he was involved with a student at Overlea High School, where he worked as a building service worker, authorities announced on Thursday, July 3.

Michaud has been charged with multiple counts of fourth-degree sex offense.

He is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said. No details about his next court appearance have been released.

