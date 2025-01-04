Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 32°

First Jackpot-Winning $50K 'Bonus Match 5' Ticket Sold At Towson Carryout Location

A winning Maryland Lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold at an area carryout store, and the winner has not yet come forward to claim their five-figure jackpot.

Stoko’s, located at 6821 Loch Raven Boulevard in Baltimore County

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
One top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket worth a five-figure jackpot was sold in Baltimore County at Stoko's in the 6800 block of Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson for the drawing on Thursday, Jan. 2.

It has not been cashed in two days later.

The winning numbers for the Thursday drawing were 05-09-11-22-33 with a Bonus Ball of 14.

This represents the first winning Bonus Match 5 ticket sold in 2025.

"Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place," officials said. "The player has 182 days to claim the prize."

