First Jackpot-Winning $50K 'Bonus Match 5' Ticket Sold At Towson Carryout Location

One top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket worth a five-figure jackpot was sold in Baltimore County at Stoko's in the 6800 block of Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson for the drawing on Thursday, Jan. 2.

It has not been cashed in two days later.

The winning numbers for the Thursday drawing were 05-09-11-22-33 with a Bonus Ball of 14.

This represents the first winning Bonus Match 5 ticket sold in 2025.

"Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place," officials said. "The player has 182 days to claim the prize."

