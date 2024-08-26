First Human Case Of West Nile Virus Of 2024 Reported In Baltimore Metro Area

On Monday, an alert was issued by the agency advising that an adult living in the Baltimore metro region of Maryland has tested positive for the virus and is recovering from the infection.

West Nile virus infections have been rare in Maryland, with the state recording four cases in 2021 and just single cases in 2020 and 2022.

That number rose to seven in 2023.

"We are in the season when the West Nile virus can spread in Maryland,” Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said. “We urge people to be vigilant and take steps to avoid infection and eliminate standing pools of water where mosquitoes can breed.

"Our teams are continuing to monitor mosquito activity across the state."

According to the Maryland Department of Health, West Nile virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito who fed on an infected bird. They can then spread the virus to humans and other animals when they bite.

Most mosquitoes do not test positive for disease-causing viruses. However, a bite from a West Nile Virus-infected mosquito can cause serious illness, and in some cases, death.

“Although a person's chances of getting sick are small, those aged 50 and older are at the highest risk for serious illness,” officials noted. “Not everyone infected with West Nile Virus will become ill."

If contracted, West Nile can cause serious health complications, including neurological diseases, and can also cause a milder flu-like illness, including fever, headache and body aches, nausea, and occasionally a skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

