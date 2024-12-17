First Cold-Related Deaths Of The Holiday Season Reported In Maryland

The Maryland Department of Health said the deaths involved adult males—two in their 60s and one in their 30s, with two being reported in Baltimore City, while the third was reported in Baltimore County.

The first fatality was reported Nov. 23, with the other two occurring Dec. 2.

Officials are urging Maryland residents to take precautions to prevent cold-related illnesses like frostbite and hypothermia as temperatures continue to drop.

Health officials recommend limiting time outdoors, wearing insulated, lightweight layers, and protecting vulnerable areas like fingers, toes, ears, and the nose.

Residents in need of warming centers or overnight shelters can call 2-1-1 to locate nearby resources by providing their county and ZIP code.

The health department also emphasized the safe use of heat sources, warning that improper operation can lead to fires, carbon monoxide poisoning, or other injuries.

Residents are encouraged to install carbon monoxide detectors, inspect heating systems, and avoid using ovens as heat sources.

