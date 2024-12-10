Felon Running Drug Operation From Luxury Baltimore Apartment Linked To China Suppliers: Feds

Ryan E. Dales, 36, was convicted on multiple charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, after a four-day trial in Baltimore, authorities said on Dec. 9.

According to evidence presented at trial, Dales operated a drug trafficking operation out of his residence on E. Fort Ave. in Locust Point, which was described as a luxury apartment building by federal prosecutors.

When federal agents executed a search warrant at the apartment on Jan. 20, 2023, they seized:

A stolen Smith & Wesson handgun;

An untraceable Polymer80 "ghost gun;"

Hundreds of grams of fentanyl packaged for street distribution;

Various drug-processing equipment, including scales, sifters, and 10,000 empty capsules;

Six cell phones.

Investigators also recovered ammunition, including hollow-point rounds, and discovered messages on Telegram showing Dales negotiating with international suppliers, including mass fentanyl producers in China.

Court documents state that evidence also revealed he had previously traveled to Boston with a firearm and cash to purchase drugs.

Dales admitted during questioning that the firearms and drugs in the apartment were his, describing himself as a "very resourceful person" in reference to his drug-dealing operation.

DNA evidence linked him to the firearms, and search history on his devices included inquiries about fentanyl production in China and firearm specifications.

Dales faces a potential life sentence, including a mandatory minimum of five years for firearm possession in connection with drug trafficking and up to 40 years for fentanyl distribution.

Sentencing is scheduled for a later date.

A separate trial for charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft related to alleged unemployment fraud and the purchase of high-end lawnmowers using stolen identities is set for Jan. 13, 2025.

