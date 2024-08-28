Fair 88°

SHARE

Lorenzo Rene Trejo Coreas Remembered Following Fatal Fire

The community is rallying around the family of a man who saved his wife and children from a two-alarm fire in Maryland that claimed his life.

Lorenzo Rene Trejo Coreas

Lorenzo Rene Trejo Coreas

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
The aftermath of the Baltimore County fire

The aftermath of the Baltimore County fire

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Baltimore County fire crews were called shortly after midnight to the 8400 block of Greenway Road in Towson on Monday, Aug. 26, where there was a report of an apartment building on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met by flames coming from the second floor of the building, and while battling the blaze, they found Lorenzo Rene Trejo Coreas on the upper floor. 

He was rescued and removed through a window, where paramedics began treated him and rushed him to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead on Monday morning.

His wife, and three children - aged between 2 and 7 - also suffered various injuries, but survived, in part, because of Trejo Coreas' heroics, according to his family.

"Lorenzo heroically saved his three children and his wife, but unfortunately could not save himself," Stephanie Trejo wrote. "The children have lost their father, the mother has lost her husband, and the family has lost their home." 

Now, the friends and family are raising money to help send Trejo Coreas' body back to his native El Salvador, and to "help his family, who has lost everything in the fire." 

Thousands of dollars have been raised for the family in the days following Trejo Coreas' passing. A GoFundMe campaign on behalf of the family can be found here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE