Baltimore County fire crews were called shortly after midnight to the 8400 block of Greenway Road in Towson on Monday, Aug. 26, where there was a report of an apartment building on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met by flames coming from the second floor of the building, and while battling the blaze, they found Lorenzo Rene Trejo Coreas on the upper floor.

He was rescued and removed through a window, where paramedics began treated him and rushed him to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead on Monday morning.

His wife, and three children - aged between 2 and 7 - also suffered various injuries, but survived, in part, because of Trejo Coreas' heroics, according to his family.

"Lorenzo heroically saved his three children and his wife, but unfortunately could not save himself," Stephanie Trejo wrote. "The children have lost their father, the mother has lost her husband, and the family has lost their home."

Now, the friends and family are raising money to help send Trejo Coreas' body back to his native El Salvador, and to "help his family, who has lost everything in the fire."

Thousands of dollars have been raised for the family in the days following Trejo Coreas' passing. A GoFundMe campaign on behalf of the family can be found here.

