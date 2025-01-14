Father Confesses To Killing 19-Year-Old Mother Of Unborn Baby In Baltimore: Prosecutors

Malik McCormick pleaded guilty this week to fatally shooting the teen in December 2022 in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office announced.

His plea helped avoid a trial.

"This case powerfully conveys the tragic consequences of intimate partner violence, representing an unimaginable loss for the loved ones of Jaymyra Burrell," State's Attorney Ivan Bates stated.

"I applaud (the prosecutors) for securing a guilty plea from (McCormick), resulting in a lengthy sentence that will spare the family the additional trauma of a trial."

In the early hours of Dec. 4, 2022, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue, where they found a pregnant Burrell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was rushed to John Hopkins Hospital where the expecting mother later died from her injuries.

McCormick was ultimately identified by detectives as a suspect in Burrell's murder, though he remained at large for months until was arrested in South Charleston, West Virginia when members of the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office recognized him during a traffic stop.

He was later returned to Baltimore, where he was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses.

Burrell's death rocked the community, with many continuing to mourn her passing years later.

"While this resolution cannot reverse the harm inflicted, it stands as an essential step toward healing and ensuring that justice is served for both Burrell and her unborn child," Bates added.

