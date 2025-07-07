The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it has paid off the mortgage on the Baltimore home where Pitts lived with his fiancée, Natasha, and their three children: Harper, Arianna, and Hendrix.

Pitts, 31, was killed in the line of duty while battling a rowhouse fire on Oct. 19, 2023, in Baltimore City.

He was one of two firefighters who lost their lives that day.

The original incident drew citywide mourning and tributes from leaders, colleagues, and community members.

Pitts had just recently joined his hometown department, serving for Engine Company 29 with less than a year of service before he suffered the incapacitating injuries.

In advance of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the foundation announced it was providing mortgage-free homes to 25 families of fallen first responders in honor of Independence Day — including Pitts’s.

“Receiving help from Tunnel to Towers has lifted the financial burden left behind when Rodney passed,” said Natasha Holmes, Pitts' fiancée. “This blessing gives us stability and allows us to remain in the home that we all shared.”

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program provides mortgage-free homes to families of firefighters and law enforcement officers who are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children.

“This Fourth of July, we stand with the families of our fallen heroes by giving them stability after this loss,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers. “Ensuring they can stay in their homes without the burden of a mortgage.”

Pitts, a Baltimore native, was remembered for chasing his dream of making the city better by becoming a first responder. In the months since his death, Natasha has shared the deep love they had for one another, their family, and the life they built together.

"Baltimore lost a hero and one of our most brave and dedicated public servants," Mayor Brandon Scott said. "Rodney Pitts will always be a hero and Baltimorian who gave his life for (the city) and as you heard, four more are now grappling with their injuries."

Tunnel to Towers said the program is meant to help families remain in their homes, schools, and communities without the fear of displacement following tragic loss.

Pitts's sacrifice, made while protecting others, continues to resonate — and now, his family has one more piece of security as they move forward.

