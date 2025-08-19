Overcast 72°

Explosion Aboard Vessel Shuts Down Baltimore Harbor Channel Near Key Bridge Site: Coast Guard

An explosion aboard a massive coal ship in Baltimore Harbor has shut down the Fort McHenry Federal Channel, the same stretch of water where the Key Bridge collapsed earlier this year, officials said.

NTSB drone image of Francis Scott Key Bridge and Cargo Ship Dali

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/NTSB
Port of Baltimore

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Fatlouie
Port of Baltimore

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/US Department of Agriculture
The Coast Guard said the blast happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18, aboard the 751-foot merchant vessel W-Sapphire as it was leaving Baltimore Harbor with 23 crew members and two pilots on board.

The W-Sapphire, carrying coal, reported the explosion while it was south of Fort Carroll. A fire broke out but was later extinguished, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

The Coast Guard set up a 2,000-yard safety zone from the Key Bridge to Brewerton Angle Channel Lighted Buoy “14” and dispatched multiple crews, along with the Baltimore Fire Department and Maryland Natural Resources Police.

"State agencies are responding to the situation near Baltimore Harbor," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore stated. "My office is in touch with local and federal authorities, and we are closely monitoring the situation." 

On Tuesday morning, the Port of Baltimore announced the Fort McHenry Federal Channel remains closed while the Coast Guard determines when it can safely reopen. Vessel arrivals and departures are on hold.

“We are working closely with the Coast Guard and our port partners to monitor the situation. Updates on the status of the channel will be provided as information becomes available,” port officials said.

