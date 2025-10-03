Donald Lester, now 68, was charged this week with the 1994 murder of his estranged wife, 31-year-old Linda Lester, who was last seen alive in October 1994.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, on Oct. 11, 1994, Linda Lester was leaving work and heading to her estranged husband's house to pick up her 2-year-old child.

At the time, the two were going through a contentious divorce and were living in separate homes.

Linda Lester was reported missing the following day by her sister, and her body was found several days later off I-70.

While detectives questioned Donald Lester after her disappearance, it was the forensic evidence collected from the victim that provided detectives with enough evidence to file charges.

He is now being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

"The Baltimore County Police Department extends its gratitude to DNA Labs International and its commitment to this case," officials said.

"DLI, which is a private forensic DNA laboratory with over 20 years of experience, was founded uniquely to support law enforcement across the US, Canada, and the Caribbean."

