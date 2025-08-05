'Baltimore County Not Sanctuary Jurisdiction' Exec Says After Being Named By DOJ

The list, published Tuesday, Aug. 5, by the DOJ, includes states, cities, and counties the federal government says have “policies, laws, or regulations that impede enforcement of federal immigration laws.”

“Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design,” said US Attorney General Pamela Bondi in the announcement.

“The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country.”

The new report follows Executive Order 14287: Protecting American Communities from Criminal Aliens, signed by President Trump on April 28.

The order directs federal agencies to identify and act against jurisdictions that “violate, obstruct, and defy the enforcement of Federal immigration laws.”

In total, 14 states, 4 counties, and 19 cities were named.

STATES

California;

Colorado;

Connecticut;

Delaware;

District of Columbia;

Illinois;

Minnesota;

Nevada;

New York;

Oregon;

Rhode Island;

Vermont;

Washington.

COUNTIES

Baltimore County, MD;

Cook County, IL;

San Diego County, CA;

San Francisco County, CA.

CITIES

Albuquerque, NM;

Berkeley, CA;

Boston, MA;

Chicago, IL;

Denver, CO;

East Lansing, MI;

Hoboken, NJ;

Jersey City, NJ;

Los Angeles, CA;

New Orleans, LA;

New York City, NY;

Newark, NJ;

Paterson, NJ;

Philadelphia, PA;

Portland, OR;

Rochester, NY;

Seattle, WA;

San Francisco, CA.

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said she believes its inclusion was an error.

"Baltimore County is not a ‘sanctuary jurisdiction’. We believe our inclusion on this list was in error," she said in a statement."Our Office of Law is currently contacting the Department of Justice to correct this mistake."

"We work every day to ensure Baltimore County government meets the needs of residents by providing essential services and access to public resources," Klausmeier continued.

"These are the building blocks of healthy and thriving communities, and areas of focus that can and should be strengthened."

The DOJ noted that it has already taken legal action against some jurisdictions and threatened others, citing an example in which the Mayor of Louisville agreed to revoke sanctuary policies after the department warned of a lawsuit.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.