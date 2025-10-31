DOJ Removes Baltimore County From ‘Sanctuary’ List After ICE Agreement

The DOJ said the move comes after the County signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ICE to “collaborate on immigration enforcement,” following publication of a list of sanctuary jurisdictions earlier this year under an executive order from President Donald Trump.

“Despite restrictions from state leadership, Baltimore County has shown a willingness to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement,” Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said.

“This is a small step toward restoring public safety and we appreciate the county’s commitment to updating its policies.”

The DOJ noted that Baltimore County is just the second jurisdiction to be removed from the list since it was first published in August.

In response, county officials stressed that the new memorandum does not alter existing procedures or change the County’s approach to immigration or public safety.

“Baltimore County government continues to prioritize public safety while also respecting the constitutional rights of all residents,” officials said in a statement.

“A recently signed memorandum of understanding between the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and Baltimore County memorializes operational procedures developed and instituted in 2024, which provide the federal government appropriate notice when releasing detainees from County custody."

“This agreement makes no changes to the Baltimore County Department of Corrections standard practices and aligns Baltimore County with peer jurisdictions throughout the state of Maryland.”

Baltimore County was originally included in the DOJ’s list published Aug. 5, but officials said the new agreement simply formalizes existing practices while maintaining its commitment to both public safety and due process.

