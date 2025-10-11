According to the Baltimore Police Department, Devin Ash was arrested in the killing of 35-year-old Marlon Pugh, who was gunned down on Sept. 30, in the 3700 block of 5th Street.

Officers were called to the area around 3:27 p.m. for a report of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found Pugh suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Investigators quickly identified Ash as a suspect.

Detectives arrested him at his home on Oct. 1 without incident. He was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Court records show that Ash has a lengthy criminal record dating back decades in Baltimore City and surrounding counties, with multiple prior indictments and arrests on violent and drug-related charges.

Authorities did not immediately release a possible motive for the shooting or specify the relationship between Ash and the victim.

The Southern District Homicide Unit continues to investigate and is asking anyone with information about the case to contact detectives or call Metro Crime Stoppers.

