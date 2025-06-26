Demolition Of Maryland’s Key Bridge Is About To Begin — Here's When

Crews will begin dismantling what’s left of the Francis Scott Key Bridge "on or about" Monday, July 7, marking a major step in Maryland’s massive rebuild project, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) officials announced Thursday, June 26.

The work marks a big step in the Key Bridge Rebuild project and is expected to take several months.

Crews will begin by removing the remaining deck over the Patapsco River, followed by demolition of bridge sections over Hawkins Point and Sollers Point.

No controlled detonations will be used.

Heavy machinery will be used to dismantle the structure, including excavators, concrete saws, cranes, vacuums, and on-site concrete crushers, officials say. Materials will be recycled to reduce truck traffic and costs.

Nearby communities should expect noise typical of large construction projects between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., active tug and barge operations on the water, and visible truck and equipment movement across the bridge.

Barges will be used for protective shielding and will mark safety zones that must be avoided by vessels. Buoys will mark no-entry areas.

The demolition process includes:

Removal of the deck, barriers, and parapets over the river from both Hawkins Point and Sollers Point;

Removal of deck, barriers, parapets, girders, and piers on landside approaches down to just below ground level;

Removal of the original north and south abutments.

To prepare for demolition, MDTA has already installed monitoring equipment to track noise and vibration levels in nearby communities.

Waterway safety notices and speed restrictions will be issued, and the agency has promised ongoing updates for any road, community, or waterway disruptions.

Construction of the new bridge will take place slightly east of the original structure but will remain entirely within MDTA’s existing right-of-way.

Permit modification requests have been submitted to the Maryland Board of Public Works, Maryland Department of the Environment, US Army Corps of Engineers, and US Coast Guard.

Those requests reflect:

Updates to the bridge pier foundation design and pier protection elements;

A modified trestle configuration;

A decrease in authorized impacts to tidal waters, with additional impacts to non-tidal wetlands and waterways.

The Federal Highway Administration will also receive a reevaluation of the project’s Categorical Exclusion. No significant increase in environmental impacts is expected.

Additional work on the Patapsco River this summer includes:

Test pile driving, with marine equipment mobilization and pile driving set to begin in the coming weeks and continue into the fall;

Geotechnical exploration, with land and water drilling continuing through the summer;

Wind tunnel testing and scour modeling to understand water and wind impacts on the new structure.

Officials say that since January, MDTA crews have already completed 1,121 property inspections and conducted extensive geotechnical investigations, topographic surveys, and utility mapping to support the rebuild.

