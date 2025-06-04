Deadly Police Pursuit Ends With Crash Into I-95 Pillar In Baltimore: AG

A high-speed police chase in Baltimore ended in a fatal crash early Wednesday, June 4, when a fleeing vehicle slammed into a support pillar under I-95, according to the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating the incident.

The deadly collision happened around 2:18 a.m., when a Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) officer spotted an Infiniti sedan traveling northbound on I-95, officials said.

The officer followed the vehicle as it exited at Exit 55 for Key Highway, then attempted to initiate a traffic stop, officials said.

The driver refused to stop, and both vehicles turned west onto E. McComas Street, where the Infiniti sped off “at a high rate of speed,” according to investigators.

The driver lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into a support pillar beneath the highway. The officer immediately rendered aid until EMS arrived.

Both the driver and a passenger in the Infiniti were pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not injured.

The case is under investigation by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

The names of the deceased and the officer will be released within two business days, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates when more information is released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.