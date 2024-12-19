Deadly Domestic: Woman Found Dead, Baltimore Man Arrested Near Shared Home, Police Say

Charles Meyers, 46, was charged with murder and assault after officers found Krystal Praharnpap, 42, dead in their home on the 1000 block of Quantril Way, officials said.

Members of the Baltimore Police Department were called to the home around 7:45 p.m. on Monday night to investigate a reported assault.

After forcing entry, officers found Praharnpap suffering from severe traumatic injuries, and first responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Less than an hour later, at approximately 8:38 p.m., patrol officers found Meyers on the 1100 block of Armstead Way, where he was arrested without incident and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

Meyers has been charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

Assault.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.