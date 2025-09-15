Deadly Deer Disease Outbreak In Multiple Counties Confirmed By Maryland Health Officials

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Sept. 10 that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed and is the likely cause of deer deaths in central and southern counties.

The largest outbreak so far has been documented in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties, though cases have also been reported in neighboring states including Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia, officials said.

EHD is a naturally occurring virus spread by the bite of tiny midges, also known as “no-see-ums.” It is often fatal for deer and can cause lethargy, excessive drooling, sores, hemorrhaging of the mouth and tongue, and in some cases, death.

“Dead or dying deer found near water in late summer or early fall are a common characteristic of an EHD outbreak,” DNR said.

The agency stressed that while the virus can devastate deer herds, it “poses no threat to humans.” People cannot catch it from midges, handling deer, or eating venison. Still, DNR recommends not consuming deer with “large, open sores, regardless of the cause.”

The outbreak typically runs from mid-August through October, but freezes end the spread by killing off the insects that carry it, officials explained.

Hunters and residents are being asked not to disturb sick or freshly dead deer but to report the location to their local DNR wildlife office.

