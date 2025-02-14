Fair 39°

Daniel Coverston's Murder Unsolved 15 Years Later In MD

Fifteen years have passed, but the pain remains fresh for the family of Daniel Coverston, a Towson University graduate who was found murdered in his apartment on Valentine's Day in 2009.

Daniel Coverston

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department
Zak Failla
On Friday, Feb. 14, Baltimore County Police issued a renewed call for information about the cold case killing to come forward, hoping the anniversary will inspire someone to break their silence.

Coverston, 22, was found shot in the head in his apartment on Lachlan Circle around 2:50 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2009—his body lying face down, just as his doctor had instructed after recent eye surgery. 

His door had been left unlocked so friends could check on him.

Fifteen years later, his family is still searching for answers, believing that someone from Towson University may hold the key to solving his murder.

"Dan was just a good, good guy," his parents said. "I think eventually we will know ... How soon? I hope it's soon." 

"In some ways, I'd like to talk with the person," his mother said. "I'd like to be a person who leads them in a different way." 

Police said that "even the smallest detail could make all the difference," police said, urging anyone with information to call Baltimore County Homicide detectives at 410-307-2020. 

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

