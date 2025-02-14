On Friday, Feb. 14, Baltimore County Police issued a renewed call for information about the cold case killing to come forward, hoping the anniversary will inspire someone to break their silence.

Coverston, 22, was found shot in the head in his apartment on Lachlan Circle around 2:50 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2009—his body lying face down, just as his doctor had instructed after recent eye surgery.

His door had been left unlocked so friends could check on him.

Fifteen years later, his family is still searching for answers, believing that someone from Towson University may hold the key to solving his murder.

"Dan was just a good, good guy," his parents said. "I think eventually we will know ... How soon? I hope it's soon."

"In some ways, I'd like to talk with the person," his mother said. "I'd like to be a person who leads them in a different way."

Police said that "even the smallest detail could make all the difference," police said, urging anyone with information to call Baltimore County Homicide detectives at 410-307-2020.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

